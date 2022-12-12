Jukskei River tragedy: Search for missing baby set to continue

A group of churchgoers had gathered at the river for a baptism ceremony last weekend when they were overwhelmed by the raging waters. Rescue workers have been working around the clock to try and locate the missing, among them a three-month-old baby.

JOHANNESBURG - More than a week after a group of churchgoers were swept away in a flash flood at the Jukskei River, a three-month-old baby who was among them is still missing.

The group had gathered at the river for a baptism ceremony last weekend when they were overwhelmed by the raging waters.

Rescue workers have been working around the clock to try and locate the missing.

The three-month-old was with two family members at the time of the flood.

They are among the 15 bodies that have been recovered so far.

As the search for the baby continues, Joburg emergency medical services spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said that they had still not managed to find the infant.

"There are no new developments to report on. We will communicate further as to whether the search carries on," Khumalo said.