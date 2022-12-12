Jukskei River tragedy: EMS calls off search for three-month-old baby due to rain

Paramedics are searching for the infant who was among those swept away in a baptism in Bramley Park, last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) called off its rescue operations for a three-month-old baby in the Jukskei River due to the rainy weather.

Fifteen other bodies were recovered from the river during the course of the week but there was still no sign of the baby.

The Johannesburg EMS’ Xolile Khumalo said they were meant to resume their search Monday morning.

“It was called off yesterday [Sunday) evening with the hopes to start again this morning but seeing that it’s raining, the team could not go to the river. So, the search, when it stopped, we are around Katherine and Grayston Road in Sandton.”