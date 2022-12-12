Joburg City Power: Outages being caused by power cuts, persistent rain

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said that the persistent rain was posing a huge challenge.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says it's still dealing with a backlog of over 4,000 outages amid heavy rainfall in some parts of the city.

The power utility said that the outages reported in various areas of the city had been caused by power cuts and persistent downpours.

It said that the backlog had also been exacerbated by equipment failure and theft.

Residents in Soweto were the most affected by the flash floods, which left many houses and substations submerged.

"About 3,000 of those numbers are only in two areas, which are the Hursthill area and the Roodepoort area. We still have some customers off but it's within the parameters that we can cope with, but in terms of Hursthill and Roodepoort, we are appealing to our customers for a little more patience and understanding," Mashava said.

At the same time, the utility's Isaac Rampedi said that City Power still had a long way to go in reducing the backlogs.