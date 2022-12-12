'It's a process': Ramaphosa says new energy plan won't happen overnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of an ANC event in Cape Town over the weekend, adding that those sabotaging Eskom are landing in handcuffs for the first time.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that his new energy plan of maintaining and bringing on new power to South Africa's old, struggling grid doesn't happen overnight.

"It's a process and I want South Africans to understand that we've got our hands on deck," President Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was speaking on the sidelines of an African National Congress (ANC) event in Cape Town over the weekend, adding that those sabotaging Eskom were landing in handcuffs for the first time.

And as Eskom reverted back to stage five power cuts over the weekend, Ramaphosa told reporters that the energy crisis was keeping him awake most of the time too.

Koeberg unit one is now down for maintenance and refueling and Cape Town's Steenbras hydro-electric power station was offline for inspections, exposing the city's local grid.

But Steenbras appears to be back online on Monday morning, with Cape Town City customers on stage four until 10pm on Monday night.

There's been no update yet from Eskom on the status of the national grid.