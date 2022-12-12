Inside EWN Roundtable: What is the ANC’s legacy post-apartheid?

A panel discussion about what the legacy of South Africa’s ruling party ANC is post-apartheid and its leadership crisis due to corruption allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC prepares for its 55th national elective conference this week, the bumpy road towards electing new leadership can’t be ignored. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been nominated to lead the party for a second term despite his Phala Phala farm scandal while former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will be challenging him despite his Digital Vibes scandal.

Both scandals have shed light on the current reputation the party has and the legacy it is creating post the apartheid era. Inside EWN explores what the role of the ANC is and the legacy it is leaving behind.

Academic, author and activist, Professor Mandla Radebe, was part of the conversation and said that when it comes to the ANC, reflecting on its history is important.

“It is important to reflect on where the ANC comes from, as it came into power during a difficult time in history and a year down the line it is important to look back at the historical perspective of what it stood for and what it sought to fight for.”

Radebe also added that while it is evident that there is a leadership crisis within the ANC, it remains difficult to compare these current leaders to those that led SA out of oppression.

“It is unfair to compare leaders who led in a different context that led prior these ones, as we don’t know how they would have led in the 2022 era. One of the legacies of the ANC that we should use and celebrate is that of the adaptation of the Constitution and that should be at the center of the party’s legacy.”

Political analyst and academic and diversity trainer, Asanda Ngoasheng, highlighted that the ANC is lacking training within its leadership and thus it finds itself in a crisis.



“The ANC historically was a banned movement, so in the past, they made sure that they had many leaders to rely on should one of their leaders be arrested. So the ANC used to invest a lot in its leaders but post-apartheid their attention shifted from leadership to governance. And when they came into power, they sort of abandoned leadership training.”

Ngoasheng also added that the ANC had done a lot for the country and has not been lost because of its leaders but because of its policies.

“The ANC has the best policies amongst many political parties, the problem is in implementing those policies and in the era of former President Jacob Zuma, the legacy of President Thabo Mbeki fell through the hands as corruption took a step... state capture happened and many more."

_Listen to the full conversation below. _