GP govt officials visit parts of Soweto affected by flooding

JOHANNESBURG - As parts of Gauteng experience heavy rains - the City of Johannesburg has revealed that at least 339 people have so far been affected by the floods that swept away at least 269 homes.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg have been picking up the pieces following the heavy downpours from last week Thursday until Monday.

The city said it's monitoring the situation to facilitate relief through a multi-disciplinary team.

Meanwhile - some government officials are visiting parts of Soweto that have been most affected by the floods where roads have been damaged and people displaced as a result of washed away and flooded homes.

Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile said: "What we are working around is to try and arrange temporary accommodation for those who have been, and we will also be making the assessment for the full extent of the damage throughout the province, not just in Soweto."