Eskom mum on how long stage 5 power cuts will continue

JOHANNESBURG - There’s no news yet on how long the current stage five power cuts will continue, as the country begins a new week.

Last week saw the rolling blackouts escalated to stage six, the highest stage the country’s seen since September.

Since then, they’ve dropped to stage five.

There was a further drop to stage four on Saturday morning.

However, the respite was short-lived, with a return to stage five on Saturday afternoon.

This as a result of unusually high demand and breakdowns at a number of power stations.

Speaking about the power crisis at the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that there was no time frame for when rolling blackouts would come to an end for good.

"There can’t be a time frame when you are dealing with a broken system," Ramaphosa said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) Letsema campaign in Philippi, in the Western Cape, President Ramaphosa on Saturday pointed to skills issues, power station design problems and sabotage, among others, as some of the challenges in this “broken system”.

He insisted, though, that he had full confidence in the new Eskom board, appointed in October, and that the board should be given a chance to wrap its heads around the task.

He also insisted that power cuts were not “a deliberate act by the government” or Eskom management.

This after Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last week made the bold statement that Eskom was “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” by not dealing with the power cuts.

Ramaphosa was expected to meet with his ministers on Sunday to discuss Eskom.