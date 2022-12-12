DJ Zinhle takes top honours in Africa and the world

Deejay Zinhle has for the fourth time won the best female DJ in Africa title and has also been placed 42nd in the world.

CAPE TOWN - Deejay Zinhle has once again been announced as the best female deejay in Africa according to DJane magazine.

This is the fourth time the Umlilo hitmaker has claimed the title.

Four other local deejays filled the top five spots namely Dineo on Decks, Lamiez Holworthy, Sinyorita and Lerato Kganyago.

The 38-year-old deejay whose real name is Ntombezinhle Jiyane was also recognised beyond the continent.

Deejay Zinhle has been named in the top 100 female DJs in the world for 2022, taking the 42nd spot.

Well deserved Queen 🐐🔥 ' Promise (@Promise13926247) December 12, 2022

Goat status.🐐 ' LaydKay (@Kamveli77884122) December 12, 2022

That means you have no Competition. ' JF🕶️ (@JwaloFela_) December 12, 2022

congrats and well deserved babes ❤️ ' ¢σƒƒєє вєαη®🦋 (@_RebelCB) December 12, 2022