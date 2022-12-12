Dept of Human Settlements ministers to visit areas affected by floods in Soweto

Last week's heavy rains left a trail of destruction, damaging homes, cars, and submerging electricity infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - As heavy rain lashes parts of Gauteng, members of the Human Settlements Department will on Monday visit some of the areas affected by flooding in Soweto.

Minister Mamoloko Kubayi, together with Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and MMC Mlungisi Mamabaso, are expected to meet with the affected residents.

The areas hardest hit by the heavy downpours include Kliptown, Protea South, Nancefield Hostel and Alexandra.

#JhbFloods: The police and Jo’burg Emergency Services have not confirmed any fatalities. However, some locals believe a driver and passengers driving in a red Polo vehicle may have drowned. The roof of the vehicle is captured in this video. ND pic.twitter.com/tMrWZ3VbtJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 9, 2022

But as residents in Soweto are still busy with mopping-up operations, the South African Weather Service has cautioned them to brace for more rain this week.

Forecaster Tukelo Chiloane said that the majority of the country could expect rainfall this week, this, with the cutoff low approaching. The essential and the eastern part of the country are expected to bear the brunt, but Chiloane says that throughout the week there's a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng as well as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and parts of the North West and Western Cape.

This comes with the warning for localised flooding,

In the events of flooding, the community members are advised to remain indoors and off the roads, not try to cross rivers when the water is ankle deep and not drive on waterlogged roads.