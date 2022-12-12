Dept of Basic Education responds to matric exams cheating allegations

This follows the recent publishing of a news article stating the department was investigating a matric exam cheating scandal that involved more than 1,000 learners in six provinces.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department said that it was unfortunate that misleading information was being published to create uncertainty and anxiety around the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams.

This follows the recent publishing of a news article stating the department was investigating a matric exam cheating scandal that involved more than 1,000 learners in six provinces.

In a statement on Monday morning, the department said that the article was inaccurate, misleading and a fabrication as there was no truth to comments attributed to the department regarding a probe allegedly involving six provinces.

Officials, however, confirmed that an investigation was under way in one circuit in Mpumalanga.

The story centres around WhatsApp allegedly being used for providing answers during the exams.

In a bid to prevent such incidents, secretary at the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, said that schools must implement no cell phone policies.

"This thing must not happen because we will hold them responsible as well. It means that now the must be a clear policy that says no child brings a cell phone into the school. We still emphasise that national association is seriously emphasising that."