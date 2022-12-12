Death toll in Free State N1 collision involving taxi & truck rises to 13

The Free State emergency medical service said that the crash happened between Winburg and the Verkeerdevlei Toll Plaza.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll from a collision involving a taxi and a truck on the N1 in the Free State has risen to 13.

The Free State emergency medical service said that the crash happened between Winburg and the Verkeerdevlei Toll Plaza in the early hours of Monday morning.

Free State EMS spokesperson, Sipho Towa: "On the arrival of the crews, they found a truck and a taxi collided head-on. Thirteen people have been declared dead on scene, unfortunately - seven males, two females and four kids. Three were then rushed to the hospital at Pelonomi Trauma Unit in Bloemfontein."

Towa says the road remains closed and authorities are still on the scene - and are busy with recovery and clean-up efforts.