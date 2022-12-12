Daylin Mitchell elected as new Speaker of WC legislature

The legislature’s previous Speaker, DA MPL, Masizole Mnqasela, had faced a possible motion of no confidence from his own party last month over allegations of fraud and misconduct levelled against him, in connection with travel and entertainment allowances.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Provincial Legislature has elected the province’s mobility MEC, Daylin Mitchell, as its new Speaker.

He denied the claims.

The DA then announced that Mnqasela didn’t renew his DA membership, so he lost his seat in the provincial legislature.

But now he’s taken the party to court.

Meanwhile, provincial Premier Alan Winde has asked Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer to take over the mobility portfolio in the meantime.