CTIA traveller numbers higher then before COVID pandemic - CoCT's Vos

CAPE TOWN - More international travellers are streaming into the Mother City.

That's according to new data that shows that Cape Town International Airport passenger numbers are higher than levels seen before the pandemic.

So, it's shaping up to be a busy holiday season.

Last week, Mayco Member for Economic Growth and Tourism James Vos visited Cape Town International Airport for the switching on of holiday decorations.

He said that between now and March 2023, Cape Town would land 191 international flights per week.

That's due to bring in R7.9 billion in tourist spend.

"When passengers arrive, we want them to experience a sense of place and what our city offers to visitors and investors with the festive season decorations and destination marketing. It's really wonderful to see that our airport is processing up 13,000 passengers every day," Vos said.

Vos said that they were exploring new branding opportunities at the airport for 2023 and beyond.