Calls for illegal initiation schools to be exposed, prosecuted and shut down

The Eastern Cape government said that five initiates had died in the province since the start of the summer initiation season last month.

JOHANNESBURG - There've been calls for illegal initiation schools to be exposed so that those responsible are prosecuted and the sites are shut down.

The Eastern Cape government said that five initiates had died in the province since the start of the summer initiation season last month.

Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams said that many schools were hiding.

"So, they've changed strategy now these illegal ones. They then perform it in a 'performal' hut and then once they confront challenges, then we begin to know that somebody had died, and we respond, what has happened is that

we find that this was an initiation," Williams explained.

Clinical psychologist and spiritual healer, Anele Siswana, said that for illegal initiation schools, it was just about making money.

"This practice must be a celebratory moment of the right of passage that is a marker of manhood, but what we see on illegal initiation schools and circumcision it's over-commercialisation gone wrong," Siswana said.