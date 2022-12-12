ATM challenges Ramaphosa's attempt to have Section 89 panel report set aside

The party filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to oppose the president's application.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempts to have an independent panel impeachment report against him set aside second-guessed and undermined the role of Parliament and the separation of powers.

The ATM filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to oppose the president's application.

It was the party that filed the motion that will lead to a vote on the report by the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

The voting process will determine whether an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa should be actioned.

The panel was investigating whether the president might have breached the Constitution over the theft of foreign currency from his farm Phala Phala in 202.

The ATM said Ramaphosa had not made out a case to demonstrate that the independent panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, prepared the Section 89 report in an irrational manner.

It said the president was asking the court to set aside the report when it's the job of Parliament to take that decision.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said the assembly needed to be afforded the opportunity to debate the report and decide on whether to refer it to an impeachment committee.

This process, he argued, should not be stymied or second-guessed by Ramaphosa.

The ATM further argued that the president failed to substantiate why he deemed the matter to be urgent and noted that he had not made an urgent application to the court.

Zungula argued that Ramaphosa had not accurately reflected the findings of the report and that he overlooked important details and analyses contained in the report.

Ramaphosa, the ATM believes, should have approached a lower court first before calling on the Constitutional Court to adjudicate.