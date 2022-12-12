Actress Zikhona Sodlaka reflects on playing Mandisa on 'The Wife' and the outpouring of love she received from fans after leaving the show.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has been receiving outpouring love and praise for playing Mandisa on The Wife following her exit from the telenovela hit on Showmax.

In bidding her farewell from the show, most fans shared how relatable Mandisa was - as loud and feisty as she was – thanks to the exceptional skills of Sodlaka.

During an interview on Inside EWN, Sodlaka said that it was surprising to see how the character of Mandisa was received.

“It’s very interesting to see how people receive your work, but what got me surprised the most was how the character rested in many peoples' hearts. People receiving Mandisa like that is exactly how I wanted them to and it is overwhelming.”

The Wife, which follows the story of eight Zulu brothers who are formidable criminals, is an adaptation from the series of books by South African author Dudu Busani-Dube and have inspired the seasons of the show namely, Hlomu, the wife, Zandile, the resolute, and Naledi, his love, respectively. Mandisa was wife to Nqoba Zulu, played by Abdul Khoza, who also recently left the show.

Sodlaka said that she took it upon herself to do thorough research on Mandisa by reading the script and the books at the same time.

“When the production house gave me the script and told me that Mandisa was the bitter one, I dug deep to find out why and I realised that the character in the book was compatible with the one on the script. I knew it would be interesting to take up Mandisa.”

Mandisa reflected a lot of women in South Africa through running the tavern, being a mother, a former sex worker and a wife. She also laid bare to give fans the most painful parts like being heavily judged, abused and raped. It was in those sad parts that Sodlaka felt sorry for her.

“I felt sorry for Mandisa and having lived through the shoes of Mandisa and hearing what people were saying about people of that nature was so interesting, that we vilify anything that doesn’t look like ourselves, we don’t look at what made the person that way.”

Sodlaka added that while she could pack up and head home after shooting on set, she also learned a lot by how people like Mandisa are treated.

“I got to see what we do to people who are different to us, the names we call them and point fingers at them.”

Listen to the full conversation below.