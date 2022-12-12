4 City Power technicians, assaulted, robbed in Jeppestown

One of the four was severely assaulted and taken to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Four Joburg City Power technicians have been assaulted and robbed while attending to a fault in Jeppestown.

One of the four was severely assaulted and taken to hospital.

The technicians were robbed of cell phones and personal items.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "All this happened in the full view of the community, who the technicians were there to assist in getting electricity back. We decided not to finish the repairs and we pulled our teams out of the area until their safety is guaranteed."

He said that there was a similar incident in Hillbrow.

"The recent attack comes just after last month when one of our team members in Hillbrow was attacked and he's currently still in ICU in hospital," Mangena explained.