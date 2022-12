11 people killed in collision on N1 in Free State

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say that 11 people have been killed in an accident involving a taxi and a truck on the N1 highway in the Free State.

It occurred between Winburg and the Verkeerdevlei Plaza.

The exact cause is not known yet.