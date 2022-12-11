WCape residents urged to practise fire safety amid soaring temperatures

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers said most fires are caused by a lack of concentration or carelessness, especially in informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - With summer in full swing and temperatures rising in the Western Cape, the province's residents are being urged to practise fire safety this festive season.

Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers said most fires are caused by a lack of concentration or carelessness, especially in informal settlements.

Simmers said cigarette butts as well as illegal and overloaded electrical connections are just some of the causes of deadly fires.

"Residents can assist to prevent these unfortunate incidents by being prepared, vigilant and practicing safety measures," he said.

"Some preparation is always better than dealing with a crisis, particularly during this time of the year."

In December 2020, Masiphumele was declared a disaster area after 1,000 structures burnt down and more than 5,000 people were left destitute.