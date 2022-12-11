Slim chance Walus parole will be overturned: legal expert

The SACP and Limpho Hani have announced new plans to take the fight to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert on Sunday said chances were slim that the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights would overturn Janusz Walus’ parole.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus, the man who killed SACP Secretary-General Chris Hani in 1993, be released on parole.

After 29 years behind bars, he was freed last week.

The SACP and Hani’s widow, Limpho, have been vehemently fighting Walus’ release for years.

They bought a rescission application shortly after the apex court ruling.

This was dismissed on Friday but the party’s since announced new plans to take the fight to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights

The commission presides over human rights infringements that have not been properly or fairly dealt with by courts in member states.

Advocate Paul Hoffman explained because it’s not a court of the first instance, a litigant has to show their matter invokes the commission's jurisdiction before it will consider it.

"And most attempts to get there fall at that preliminary hurdle."

When it comes to the case at hand, Hoffman thinks the chances of the commission stepping in are low.

"I think it’s unlikely the commission will exercise jurisdiction in this case because it has been litigated through all the courts in South Africa and the final judgment is one that is unexceptionable."

Even if they did get their foot in the door, Hoffman said it’s unlikely their feelings about his crime would trump Walus’ rights - in law - to be released on parole.