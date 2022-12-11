SACP, Limpho Hani take Walus parole fight to African Commission on Human Rights

This after the country’s highest court dismissed their application for a rescission of its November ruling, ordering Walus’ release.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) and Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, are taking the battle over Janusz Walus’ parole to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.

The Constitutional Court last month set aside a decision Justice Minister Ronald Lamola took in March 2020 to refuse Walus parole, ordering his release.



The SACP and Limpho Hani subsequently filed an application for the court to withdraw its judgment.

The application was on, however, dismissed on Friday.

Walus was convicted of Hani's murder in 1993 and sentenced to death but after the death penalty was abolished this was commuted to life in prison.

The SACP said it was disappointed by Friday’s ruling and that the matter can’t end here.

The communist party wants full disclosure of what really happened on the day Hani died and in the lead, up thereto.

And so, now, having exhausted all other legal avenues in the country, they are escalating the matter by approaching the commission.

In the meantime, they’re also continuing with a 135-day programme of mass mobilisation they’ve adopted with their tripartite alliance partners, the ANC and Cosatu.

The plan is to continue the programme until the 30th anniversary of Hani’s death on 10 April 2023.