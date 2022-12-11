SACC condemns Prasa for banning preaching on trains

Prasa recently banned preaching, gambling and informal trading on train coaches.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it should have been consulted before the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) banned preaching on trains.

Prasa recently banned preaching, gambling and informal trading on new train coaches.

The rail agency defended the move, saying it would enhance passenger safety and onboard cleanliness.

But the decision's been met with outrage from various quarters, with commuters taking to social media condemning Prasa for what they called the agency not understanding the people it serves.

The SACC's Mzwandile Molo says of all the rules Prasa implemented, preventing preachers from spreading the gospel was the most confounding.

Molo says Prasa should have involved the council of churches to find some middle ground when it came to church gatherings and preaching on trains .

He says the agency should have also engaged commuters to help them understand why preaching is prohibited.