More boots on the ground will help fight crime this festive season: Masemola

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is in the process of deploying 10 000 newly-trained police officers to units and stations around the country to help during the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said more police officers on the ground will help bolster SAPS crime prevention efforts.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is in the process of deploying 10,000 newly-trained police officers to units and stations around the country to help during the festive season.

During a briefing on safer festive operations on Friday, Masemola said maximum resources had already been deployed to help the state regain public confidence.

READ: SA police to crack down on GBVF, illegal migration over festive season

Of the 10,000, a total of 4,000 officers will be deployed to the public order policing unit to help with crowd control, and enhance police visibility.

“Some will be deployed to the visible policing division to assist in heightening and enhancing police visibility through integrated crime intervention operations. The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Investigations Unit as well as the 30 crime weight police stations will also receive their share,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.