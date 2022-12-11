Manenberg police: 'You can't put food on the table with another mother's tears'

Manenberg police have urged community members to act by not protecting people involved in gangs or other criminal activities.

CAPE TOWN - You can't put food on the table with another mother's tears.

This was the message from the Manenberg police on Sunday as shootings in this Cape Town community continued to escalate.

At least seven people have been killed in Manenberg since the end of November.

Police said officers were doing their bit to curb the ongoing shootings, but the violence continued.

A prayer hour was expected on Sunday.

Manenberg police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, said the community needed to act.

"The only way to stop the gangs is for the good people of Manenberg to put prayer into action and that is to give up their sons and daughters, mothers and fathers who are involved in these gangs and murderous actions," said Bennett.

"Parents know when their children are involved in gangs, they know their children are in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition."

He said drugs were the number one contributing factor that financed gang activities and contributed to gender-based violence, destroying families.