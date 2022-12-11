Lotto results: Saturday, 10 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 10 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 11, 23, 37, 39, 43, 44 B: 31
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 11, 16, 24, 45, 46 B: 49
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 36, 38, 41, 48, 49 B: 23
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 10, 2022
#LOTTO: 11, 23, 37, 39, 43, 44#BONUS: 31
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 11, 16, 24, 45, 46#BONUS: 49#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 36, 38, 41, 48, 49#BONUS: 23 pic.twitter.com/plZWbnQ9js