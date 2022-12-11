Joburg EMS find body of cop swept away by Friday floods

Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in Gauteng with Soweto and Roodepoort among the areas hardest hit by the persistent rainfall.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) have confirmed that a body of a police officer who was swept away by flash floods in Soweto this week has been recovered.

Heavy downpours left a trail of destruction in Gauteng, with Soweto and Roodepoort among the areas hardest hit by the persistent rainfall.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo says the officer was carried away by flood waters on Friday while driving on a submerged road.

"The EMS search team that has been conducting a search in Mofolo South has confirmed that they have found a body in Mofolo South, Nancefield. A family member has confirmed that the body found is indeed a body of a police officer that was swept by the floods on Friday."

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Road Association has urged residents to avoid certain areas until floodwaters subside.

RELATED: