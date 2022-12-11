Jhb City Power working through backlog to end power outages after heavy rains

“We are currently dealing with several outages across the Roodepoort service delivery centre where there are multiple unrelated power outages affecting most of the area there."

JOHANNESBURG – Parts of Johannesburg remain without power following recent heavy rains and storms that wreaked havoc in parts of Soweto, Alexandra, Lenasia and Florida on the West Rand.

The heavy rains led to power outages, with some substations submerged underwater.

Joburg City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they are battling with backlogs at the moment.

“We are currently dealing with several outages across at the Roodepoort service delivery centre where there are multiple unrelated power outages affecting most of the area there. The area is one of the hardest hit by heavy storms and it has been struggling to recover ever since.”

Mangena added that the impact of higher stages of load shedding cannot be ignored.

He said the team is facing pressure points in areas around the West Rand as there was an additional challenge of cable theft.

“It affects most areas areas around Grobler Park, Lindhaven even Princess and Witpoortjie. We are busy wrapping up resources to ensure that we can deal with some of the backlogs that have been caused by recent heavy storms and load shedding.”

Meanwhile, residents of Ruimsig in the West Rand have not had electricity for close to a week following the heavy downpours.

One resident spoke to Eyewitness News about some of the challenges that the power outages have presented.

Ipeleng Rakidi said the constant power outages have been a problem for her 18-month-old baby who needs to be constantly nebulized.

“She was at creche when the power went off on Friday. I haven’t done that (nebulized), yesterday. It’s Sunday today and I’m really getting concerned.”