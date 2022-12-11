Current ANC not what veterans envisioned: Pali Lehohla

Lehohla - who was speaking at the 16th Chief Albert Luthuli memorial lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday said the ANC needs renewal as it approaches its 55th elective conference this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Statistician-General Dr. Pali Lehohla said the current African National Congress (ANC) is not what the party's veterans would have imagined it to be.

Lehohla was speaking at the 16th Chief Albert Luthuli memorial lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

He said the party needs renewal as it approaches its 55th elective conference this month.

"As a ruling party and the conditions in which the country is, under its leadership...a gwaragwara state...most characterised by poor leadership."

Lehohla also said it is concerning that a number of ANC officials are accused of various kinds of corruption.

He said the party was not synonymous with corruption and poor leadership during Luthuli's time as party president.

"As they meet at Nasrec in a few days..they must answer this question...of the path to a better life for all... the roadmap toward peace and stability, for a new... South Africa. This is the burden on the shoulders of delegates."