Community violence spilling over into schools is of great concern - Chiloane

Speaking at the department's school safety indaba in Boksburg on Saturday, Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department needs to find ways to ensure that social ills don't affect schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said social ills such as drug and substance abuse - that are plaguing various communities, often manifest through schools.

Chiloane was speaking at the department's school safety indaba in Boksburg on Saturday, which aims to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of learners.

He said the department has noticed an increasing rate of underage drug and substance abuse at schools based in communities where these are easily accessible.

Chiloane said social ills experienced in communities are most likely to flow into schools.

He said in most cases, violent communities produce violent teenagers.

"What transpires in our communities without fail manifests itself in our schools."

He said this also includes communities battling drug and substance abuse.

"The communities where drugs are easily accessible and substance abuse is alive will have a spillover effect into our schools."

He's urged schools to act decisively by reporting learners found guilty of theft and drug peddling to the police.