W Cape deploys 99 new law enforcement officers ahead of festive season

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said the deployment was part of the festive season road safety plan.

CAPE TOWN: The Western Cape government has deployed 99 new law enforcement officers to help keep the province safe this festive season.

Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said the deployment was part of the festive season road safety plan.

"The Western Cape is expecting a huge influx of motorists in and out of the province during this festive season. This is good news for the tourism economy as we are pushing our priorities as the government of safety and wellbeing," said Mitchell.

The MEC said road safety was a priority for government.

"We are on a mission to radically reduce road harms this festive season but in order to succeed we need your help. We also need enough boots on the ground to enforce the law and make our roads safer," he said.