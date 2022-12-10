Soweto residents plead for relocation amid heavy rains

The residents told Eyewitness News that their situation has been worsened by residues of sludge from a nearby abandoned mine coming into their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents from Snake Park in Soweto are pleading with authorities to relocate them amid heavy rains in various parts of Gauteng.

To make matters worse, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said it expects more rain to lash Gauteng over the weekend.

Local activist and resident Thokozile Mntambo said the recent heavy December rains had been devastating, with neighbours reporting spoilt groceries and damaged furniture.

She said some residents lost important items such as identity documents.

"The councillor came and promised them nothing. They're supposed to be relocated to find a safer place to sleep in, but nothing is happening. people are going to sleep on top of the sludge again," said Mntambo.



Mntambo has asked that community halls and other available venues be turned into temporary accommodation for displaced residents.