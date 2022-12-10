Rugby fans revel as HSBC Cape Town Sevens makes a welcome return

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual rugby sevens tournament kicked off at the Cape Town stadium on Friday, continuing on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament will see 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams in action.

For many rugby fans it's more than just a game. It's about the gees.

The atmosphere outside the stadium was contagious as fans dressed in colourful costumes, from fairies to unicorns, made their way to the games.

Suns out funs out for day two of the #CapeTown7s ☀️



Let's #FeelTheVibes 🥳

And it is not just Capetonians who came out in their numbers.

Divan Potgieter, a proud Springboks supporter, said he recently moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

“The boks, the boks, always the boks. They are the best team for us. We hope they can pull it through after last week in Dubai," said Potgieter.

"Being here is a dream come true actually. It’s amazing. I am so excited. I can’t wait,” he said.

Reagan Stellenberg, a New Zealand supporter, said he had been waiting two years for this moment.

“I was born in New Zealand that is why I am here to support New Zealand,” he said.

Kayleigh du Toit admitted she was not the biggest rugby fan and didn't know much about the game. For her, it was all about coming out for the experience.

“It is a lot of fun to watch and be in the crowd. I am dressed as a fairy because it was the most convenient option when I went to the crazy store,” she said.

Candice Martin, another proud Blitzboks fan, said was excited to watch the games.

“It is my first time coming to the 7s ever. I want to see the gees and the spirit of Cape Town, but then I always want to have the opportunity to see the 7s play live," Martin told Eyewitness News.

Nico van der Watt had no doubt that South Africa would win.

“I feel positive. I think we are going to win. I think we are going to take this title as well, just like the previous one in Dubai”, said an der Watt.