Ramaphosa calls for men's dialogue to tackle GBV

CAPE TOWN - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said a men’s dialogue was needed to make the fight against gender-based violence more effective.

Addressing ANC supporters in Philippi, Ramaphosa said while the number of incidents of GBV was still troubling, progress was being made in the fight.

Ramaphosa is in the Western Cape as part of the Letsema campaign - an attempt by the governing party to strengthen its social contract with voters.

The president used his interaction with voters to call for the men's dialogue.

He said a dialogue led by men was one of the most effective ways to address the scourge of GBV.

"And they talk about men's issues and they go into some depth and detail and they say when they've done so, they have seen lower levels of gender-based violence (GBV). Now that is precisely what we must also do."

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to encourage supporters and residents of the Western Cape to vote ANC, claiming the party was capable of unseating the DA come 2024.