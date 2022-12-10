PowerBall Results: Friday, 09 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 9 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 02, 09, 17, 45, 48 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 01, 10, 16, 27, 34 PB: 18

For more details visit the National Lottery website.