PowerBall Results: Friday, 09 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 9 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 02, 09, 17, 45, 48 PB: 14
PowerBall Plus: 01, 10, 16, 27, 34 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 09/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 9, 2022
#PowerBall: 02, 09, 17, 45, 48#PowerBall: 14#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 10, 16, 27, 34#PowerBall: 18 pic.twitter.com/1lzoyJ6zFN