PowerBall Results: Friday, 09 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, lottery, powerball. Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
10 December 2022 06:59

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 9 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 02, 09, 17, 45, 48 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 01, 10, 16, 27, 34 PB: 18

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

