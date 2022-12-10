Parly granted another extension to finalise Electoral Amendment Bill

Earlier this week, Parliament lodged an urgent application with the Concourt requesting that it be granted a further extension, and the apex court set the deadline to the 31st of January.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has granted parliament another extension to finalise the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Earlier this week, Parliament lodged an urgent application with the Concourt requesting that it be granted a further extension from the 10th of this month until 28 February.

However, on Friday, the apex court set the deadline to the 31st of January.

In 2020, the court ruled that Parliament should make the necessary changes to allow independent candidates to stand in national and provincial elections, within two years.

READ: ICA to challenge Electoral Amendment Bill after it's been signed into law

Parliament says it still needs time to conduct more public hearings on the bill.

“Parliament submitted that there will be no prejudice to any party should the further extension be granted, as the electoral commission would have sufficient time to prepare for the 2024 elections,” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.