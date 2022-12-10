Orlando East residents call for help from govt following heavy rains

Resident Lindiwe Mazibuko has asked the government to assist them with shelter, blankets, and food.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents from Orlando East in Johannesburg are picking up the pieces following the province’s recent heavy downpours.

They are among other communities in Gauteng that are reeling in the aftermath of Friday's devastating flash floods.

Roads have been washed away, homes flooded and officials are unable to access critical infrastructure.

While some are hopeful their rain-affected clothing and furniture will eventually dry, others complained that food items have been spoiled.

Orlando East residents spoke to Eyewitness News about the damage, after a nearby river overflowed its banks.

At least 13 homes in the area were affected.

Zandile Mazibuko said the sound of gushing water woke her up in the early hours of Friday morning.

“It started raining throughout the night. There was lightning, there was thunder, a whole lot of thunder and at 2 o’clock we were woken up…and we woke the kids up. They sat in the house but as soon as the water started coming into the house, everyone ran and hid for shelter in the shack", she said.

Mazibuko explained that soon after, the water began to flow into the shack they'd taken cover in.

"At about 2:30, the water started coming into the shack. We all had to vacate the area and we had to go to the following street in order for us to be safe", she added.

Mazibuko has called for the government to assist with shelter, blankets and food.