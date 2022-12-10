NPA welcomes 4 life terms for mother who sexually assaulted her daughter

The 39-year-old woman forced the five-year-old to perform sexual acts for her and her boyfriend - including taking pictures of her private parts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Pretoria North Magistrate Court's sentencing of a 39-year old woman who has been found guilty of sexually assaulting her five-year-old daughter.

She was handed four life terms and 30 years imprisonment.

The woman forced her five-year-old to perform sexual acts for her and her boyfriend - including taking pictures of her private parts.

She pleaded guilty to all 10 charges that were brought against her in court.

“This is after the mother was convicted of four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, exposure of genitals, as well as three counts of creation of pornography," said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

This sentence is fitting in this gruesome case involving a child especially in this period of 16 days of activism against violence on women and children.”

The co-accused, who is the mother's boyfriend, will appear in court in February next year.