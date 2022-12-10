No time frame for when load shedding will end, says Ramaphosa

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ANC Letsema campaign, in Philippi, on Saturday, Ramaphosa said there are various issues plaguing Eskom, including elements of sabotage.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said was no time frame for when load shedding would end.

This as Eskom again implemented Stage 5 load shedding on Saturday afternoon.

“There can’t be a timeframe when you are dealing with a broken system. You need to repair the broken system. It’s been so for quite a long time", he said.

The president said Eskom's problems were multi-faceted.

"It's got many parts to it. It’s got skills-based to it, it’s got machines to it, flawed designs of power stations. It’s got various aspects and it’s also got an element of sabotage”, said Ramaphosa.