New Eskom management needed to stabilise electricity supply - Saftu

The renewed call came as the country was again plunged into stage 6 darkness this week.

CAPE TOWN: The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has intensified calls for Eskom management to be sacked.

The renewed call came as the country was again plunged into Stage 6 darkness this week.

The more frequent load shedding followed planned maintenance and the unexpected breakdown of generation units at some of the country's power stations.

Eskom reduced load shedding to Stage 4 on Saturday after some generation units were brought back online.

READ: Saftu on Eskom's Andre de Ruyter: He's achieving uninterrupted load shedding

Saftu national spokesperson Trevor Shaku said new Eskom management needed to be appointed so it could ensure it maintained the existing generating fleet to stabilise the supply of electricity, and also fast-track the introduction of renewables.

Shaku said load shedding was having a devastating impact on households and Eskom infrastructure.

"Criminals take cover in darkness and target residential areas for burglary and theft as they have the schedule of how much time they have in darkness by tracking the load shedding schedule. This includes the looting of Eskom infrastructure which has been targetted more frequently," said Shaku.

He said the entire government should also resign over its inability to resuscitate the ailing state-owned entity.

"If an economic hub of the country sheds about 12 hours of load shedding a day as it happened in the Johannesburg city centre on Thursday, this means the social and economic losses are indeed unprecedented," he said.