Load shedding reduced to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

The power utility says a generating unit each has now returned to service at the Arnot, Duvha, Kriel, Kendal, Grootvlei, Matimba and Medupi power stations.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has reduced load shedding to Stage 4 from Saturday morning.

This will last until 5 AM Sunday, after which load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 until 5 AM on Monday.

The country's national power grid has been under severe strain this week, due to a number of breakdowns at power stations which resulted in the implementation of Stage 6 power cuts - last experienced in September.

Eskom says they will publish an update "as soon as there are any significant changes."