Jukskei River tragedy: Missing person's report opened for awol pastor

The church leader was last seen on Sunday after a group of congregants were swept away by a flash flood in the Jukskei River in Bramley Park in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A missing person’s docket has been opened for the pastor who presided over a baptism that claimed the lives of 15 people.

The church leader was last seen on Sunday after a group of congregants were swept away by a flash flood in the Jukskei River in Bramley Park in Johannesburg.

The pastor is among those who survived the raging waters, allegedly with the help of his congregants.

READ: Joburg Emergency Services lose contact with pastor who held baptism on Jukskei

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have spent close to a week scouring Joburg's rivers for the remaining bodies of the worshippers.

EMS says they've been battling to get in touch with the pastor to assist in the search and recovery operation.

In an exclusive sitdown with Eyewitness News, the pastor's wife - who only identified herself as Violette said she last saw her husband on Saturday, hours before he left with members of his church to the river in Bramley Park in Johannesburg.

"It hurts because I tried to look for him. All his phones are here. He was also injured in the water and I don't know where he is."

READ: Jukskei River tragedy: 'He did not want to kill people,' - awol pastor's wife

As the families of the deceased grieve their loss, Violette said she hopes her husband will be found soon.