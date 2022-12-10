GP police commissioner promises to clamp down on illegal alcohol outlets

Mawela said the number of taverns and liquor outlets selling alcoholic beverages without proper documentation is concerning.

JOHANNESBURG: Gauteng Police Commissioner, General Elias Mawela said police were committed to fighting the illegal trade of alcohol over the festive season.

In an address to members of the media in Pretoria on Friday, Mawela said the number of taverns and liquor outlets selling alcoholic beverages without proper documentation is concerning.

He said the illegal trade of alcohol increased chances of contact crimes in communities across the province.

"We have our ongoing compliance inspections which we are conducting in all the liquor outlets in the province, including those who are illegal, and we shut them down. Doing unexpected visits to those outlets will prevent these criminals from being comfortable in that particular space," he said.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said it will tighten community police forums across the country to fight the crimes experienced in communities.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola also briefed the media about measures being set up to ensure a safe festive season.

He said although there are thousands of operational police forums, some need to be rejuvenated and strengthened.

“We will continue to make sure that we work with communities, so that our policing structures as well as our community in blue remains available to assist residents and the police at any given time.”