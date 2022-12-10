GP Edu Dept seeking constructive solutions to end violence in schools

Education MEC Matome Chiloane on Saturday addressed the department's School Safety Indaba in Boksburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education department said it was concerned about the safety of pupils and teachers in the wake of recent stabbings in some parts of the province.

Speaking at the department's School Safety Indaba in Boksburg, Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the aim of the gathering was to find ways in which safety and security could be prioritised at schools.

The department said constructive solutions need to be found in order to address the violence seen at schools across the province.

Chiloane said it is worrying that the violence has not only been between school pupils but has also involved teachers.

“The learner-to-learner and learner-to-teacher violence that is now so prevalent must be condemned”, he said.

He added that the department’s plan was to create peaceful learning environments across the province.

“Social ills such as violence and substance abuse cannot coexist with a conducive, quality learning and teaching environment”, he said.