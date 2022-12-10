Gains being made in fighting corruption, albeit it seems slow - ID

Eight-nine investigations have been enrolled, and 165 arrests have been made in the three years since the Investigative Directorate's establishment.

CAPE TOWN - The head of the Investigative Directorate (ID) Andrea Johnson said while it may appear holding those accountable for corruption is going slowly, gains are being made.

Johnson said it’s also not true that big corporates are getting away with impunity, by merely repaying ill-gotten gains from dodgy contracts.

Speaking at the Public Service Commission’s Anti-Corruption Day event on Friday, Johnson said negotiations with these companies were leading to arrests and prosecutions.

Johnson leads a team of only six permanent employees of the Investigative Directorate.

She cautioned that rushed arrests will lead to sloppy prosecutions.

"Judges must be keenly aware that these matters can not be dragged. Our matters must get a fast lane process, and our prosecutions must be fast-tracked, or else we lose the momentum gained in the speedy investigations and prosecutions," she said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) currently has 135 cases before the Special Tribunal, and another 60 in the high court.

Its head - Andy Mothibi said his unit is looking to have contracts worth R81.6 billion set aside.

"These monies, if they are effectively recovered, could of course be put back into the fiscus to ensure they are put to use in a manner that would satisfy the public needs," he said.

Mothibi said a framework was being developed to help prevent corruption in the State.