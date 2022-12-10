Frantic search for abducted Cape baby continues

Six-month-old Ivakele Yeko was kidnapped by an unknown woman in Somerset West on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing six-month-old baby boy from Strand reached its fifth day on Saturday.

Ivakele Yeko was kidnapped by an unknown woman in Somerset West on Monday.

The baby was with his caregiver at the time of the abduction.

It's believed the nanny had asked an unknown woman to hold the child while she went inside a liquor store in the Somerset West CBD, and when she came out they were gone.

His panic-stricken parents - Asanda Yeko and Phumlani Tolipad from Nomzamo Strand, have told Eyewitness News that the past week has been hell.

Tolipad said they have struggled to eat and sleep since the kidnapping. He has pleaded with the kidnapper to return his child.

"I'd like to say to that person. She took someone's baby. It's not like something she took like a thing," he said.

"If she can find it in her heart to bring back the kid and then I ask the community...please, please people help us."

Little Yeko was wearing a nappy and red t-shirt when he was taken.