ANC NEC defers integrity commission reports to upcoming conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has deferred the party's integrity commission reports to its upcoming conference.

The ANC NEC convened a special sitting on Friday to deal with all outstanding reports from the commission.

The commission was expected to present its findings and recommendations on a number of issues it dealt with this year, chiefly the Phala Phala matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the commission earlier this year to explain his conduct over the 2020 burglary at his game farm.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the integrity commission’s report will now form part of the organisational report, which will then be delivered by deputy president David Mabuza at the upcoming ANC national elective conference.

“If there is a report on Phala Phala that served before the integrity commission, it means reports that would be there in the secretary general’s report to the national conference would include that segment as well," said Mabe.

"There is no report or work done by the integrity commission which will not serve before conference."