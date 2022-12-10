Alleged Cape cop killer expected back in court on Monday

Twenty-six-year-old constable - Ashwin Pedro was gunned down after he and his partner approached an armed suspect in Grassy Park earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged killer of a Cape Town police officer is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Anti-Gang Unit members tracked the alleged gunman to a hideout in Ravensmead later that same night.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile visited the deceased's family at their Lavender Hill home on Friday.

Patekile said they would do everything in their power to ensure bail is opposed so the alleged killer remains behind bars.

He said police were grieving along with the deceased's family.

Pedro is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday.