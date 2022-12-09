World Science Forum lauded for collaboration in order to address global issues

'Science for social justice' is the main theme of panel discussions that have looked at how science can be applied as a driving force for positive societal change.

CAPE TOWN - The 2022 World Science Forum has been applauded for reigniting collaboration aimed at addressing global issues.

This is from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) - whose experts are participating in the premier event, underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

More than 900 delegates are in the City looking at how to solve some of the world's problems.

Science for social justice is the main theme of panel discussions that looked at how science can be applied as a driving force for positive societal change.

Chief executive officer of the AAAS, Dr Sudip Parikh, participated in a discussion focusing on "Global scientific research as a tool to unlock talent and expand the geographical confines of knowledge creation."

Parikh stressed that the forum - a 20-year long endeavour, is more than just a meeting taking place over a couple of days.

"This is not about a meeting of three days, this is about the ripple effects that will happen over the next decade and longer, because what it does is it establishes first of all the priority that South Africa places on investment in the sciences and on research and the fact that it sees those investments as part of its future, because South Africa and the rest of Africa is where the young people are.

"And if we're going to see success in the next decade and in the next century it must be because the young people of South Africa and the young people of Africa are seeing success...and so my hope is the World Science Forum and its ripple effects will lead to some of that success...one small part...there's much more to be done, but its one small part."

Parikh was part of the delegation who visited the Square Kilometre Array Observatory site in Carnavon in the Northern Cape earlier this week to offically launch its start.

"What's exciting is that it is sitting in a place where indigenous people have been doing that forever, because the sky there is wonderous in the dark...you can see the Milkyway all the way to the horizon, you can't do that in almost any place in the world. So that part is exciting and that is important."

Parikh added that owing to the collaboration between South Africa and 13 other countries, and this being a co-equal project, talents and expertise can also start to cross borders.

"Is it perfect? No. Is it going to happen tomorrow? No. But this is a 50-year endeavour and when you do something with 50 years in advance, it is by nature optimistic, it is by nature joyful. When you bring that kind of energy, what you do is you inspire, and there are going to be lots of problems, everything's going to feel like it's on the brink of disaster, but people will fix it because they have the energy and the expertise here in South Africa."

The experts stressed that the gathering is about all nations joining forces to solve the issues plaguing our world today.