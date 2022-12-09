Umgababa Beach added to list of closed beaches in Durban

This means that 12 beaches in Durban will remain closed due high levels of E. coli.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Metro on Thursday banned bathing at Umgababa Beach, south of Durban.

This means that 12 beaches in Durban will remain closed due high levels of E. coli.

The move means that the city is at risk of losing much-needed revenue over the festive season.

Tourism is a major income generator for the city, especially over the holiday season.

Umhlanga Main, Bronze and Laguna beaches are part of the most visited, especially during this time of the year.

But the metro’s failure to prevent sewage from flowing into the sea has forced the closure of these beaches.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had vowed that all beaches would open by 1 December.

But nine days into December, this promise has not been fulfilled.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini has called on the mayor to resign while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal said that he needed to account.