Prasa's prohibition of train preaching is tragic, say two CT pastors

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town pastors are planning to approach the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) about rules around preaching on new trains.

The Daily Maverick is reporting, apart from preaching - other prohibited activities include trading, gambling, vandalism and the blocking of passageways.

The publication has quoted a Prasa spokesperson saying these activities inconvenience some commuters and limit free movement inside carriages.

Pastor Denver Ohlson from the New Covenant Christian Church in Beacon Valley says the rail agency will deprive people from hearing the word of God.

"We are heading for disaster if we don't counter this decision of ... many of our people this is their only hope to getting on to the train in the morning to hear of and from the Lord, via his servants."

The Higher Calling Church's Pastor Paul Philips says preaching on trains has for the most part been a well-received concept - for decades.

"It has become customary for commuters when they get on the train you hear messages of preaching of the gospel because of the time those messages have been received with open arms, it's a good way to start the journey, listening to the word of God, being guided spiritually."